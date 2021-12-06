Red Hawks bounce Bulldogs, earn win

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team earned its second conference win of the season Sunday, winning 89-71 against visiting Pitt at the Tarlton Complex.

Nasim Fuller paced the Red Hawks (4-4, 2-1 in Region 10) with 16 points. Anthony Allen and Darien Wynn added 15 points each, and Shad Thomas also reached double figures in scoring with 11 points.

Catawba Valley took a 39-29 halftime lead against Pitt (2-4, 1-1). The Red Hawks were led by seven points each from Allen and Thomas during the first half of play.

The Bulldogs opened the second half on a 10-2 run, pulling within 41-39 of the lead with 17:50 left in the contest.

However, the Red Hawks would continue to hold the advantage and expand their lead to double digits midway through the half en route to the Region 10 victory.

The CVCC men’s basketball team returns to action Wednesday for a road conference contest at Southwest Virginia. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. in Richlands, Virginia.