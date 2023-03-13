The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team completed a three-game conference sweep against Guilford Tech on Friday and Saturday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

The Red Hawks’ record improves to 12-11 overall and 7-4 in Region 10 play.

Game one: Catawba Valley 8, Guilford Tech 7

The Red Hawks fought off a late rally by the Titans to earn the victory in game one of the series on Friday afternoon.

Carter Lindsay led the Red Hawks on offense, going 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBI, while teammate Jake Gorman drove in a team-high three RBI on two hits.

Red Hawk pitcher Matthew Hall earned his first win of the season. He allowed five hits, three earned runs, three walks and struck out six batters.

Game two: Catawba Valley 12, Guilford Tech 0

The Red Hawks pounded out 12 runs on 12 hits to earn a five-inning win in game two of the set on Saturday.

Carter Lindsay led the Red Hawks with three hits and three RBI, while Jack Steves and John Dippold added two hits each.

On the mound, Trace Baker improved to 2-1 on the season. He allowed two hits, one walk and struck out five batters in five innings.

Game three: Catawba Valley 4, Guilford Tech 3

A walk-off home run by Jack Stevens in bottom of the seventh inning helped the Red Hawks complete the series sweep on Saturday.

Stevens finished the game with a team-high three hits and two RBI. Carter Lindsay and Sean Seale also drove in one run each for CVCC.

Red Hawk reliever J.D. Lewis earned the win. He struck out the lone two batters he faced.

Next up

Winners of four-straight games, the Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action on Thursday for a non-conference contest against Caldwell CC&TI at L.P. Frans Stadium. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.