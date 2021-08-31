Quilters' Guild groups to have combined meeting

HICKORY — A trunk show of machine appliqué and paper-pieced quilts will be the program for the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild meeting scheduled for Sept. 9. The meeting is to be a combined one of both morning and evening groups of the guild and will be held at 6 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Hickory, which is located at 547 Sixth St. NW. Face masks will be required in order to attend.
Kathryn Zimmerman will be the program presenter. Zimmerman is from Mars Hill, has been quilting for 12 years and has won numerous awards for her work.
Zimmerman will also be conducting a workshop on three types of machine appliqué. That is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be limited to 15 participants. Cost for the workshop will be $25, which will include a kit for making a small wall hanging. Anyone with questions about the workshop may call 828-381-8342 for additional information.
There is always an open invitation for anyone with an interest in learning more about the guild to attend a meeting free of charge. They may attend either a morning or evening meeting. Guild dues for one year are $20, pro-rated to $10 at mid-year. Meetings are always on the second Thursday of every month with one at 10 a.m. and another at 6 p.m. Members may attend either meeting; quite often programs are different for the two meetings and members attend both. Ordinarily the guild has two combined meetings per year, held at 6 p.m., and these are normally in June and December.
CVQG is a nonprofit organization that makes quilts for various community organizations among which are area medical centers, Children’s Advocacy, Family Guidance and Quilts of Valor. Additional projects are directed toward activities that promote and perpetuate the art of quilting.
For more information about CVQG you can like them on Facebook at Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild or call 336-314-5906 or 828-381-7342