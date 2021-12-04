Public can tour renovated Hickory church

HICKORY — Exodus Homes, a faith-based United Way agency providing supportive housing for homeless recovering people, was selected in July to receive funding from Lowe's Home Improvement in their 100 Hometowns program to completely renovate the kitchen and two-story fellowship hall of Exodus Missionary Outreach Church in Hickory.
The project is now complete and the public is invited to tour the new fellowship hall on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. The renovation includes new flooring throughout the building, a new commercial freezer, oven, and toaster, air conditioning, a new hot and cold steam table, two handicapped accessible bathrooms, other handicap accessible features, expanded dining area, improved audio visual capability, and a mural by artist James Smith celebrating the 25th year of the Exodus Ministry. The entire project has been coordinated by Tommy Luckadoo, a member of Corinth Church. Mayor Hank Guess will be on hand with remarks on behalf of the city of Hickory, and the new name will be unveiled.
Light refreshments will be served after the short program and the public is encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the Rev. Susan Smith at 828-962-8196 or revsusansmith@gmail.com.