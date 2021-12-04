Public can tour renovated Hickory church

The project is now complete and the public is invited to tour the new fellowship hall on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. The renovation includes new flooring throughout the building, a new commercial freezer, oven, and toaster, air conditioning, a new hot and cold steam table, two handicapped accessible bathrooms, other handicap accessible features, expanded dining area, improved audio visual capability, and a mural by artist James Smith celebrating the 25th year of the Exodus Ministry. The entire project has been coordinated by Tommy Luckadoo, a member of Corinth Church. Mayor Hank Guess will be on hand with remarks on behalf of the city of Hickory, and the new name will be unveiled.