Programs to feature Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts

HICKORY — Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts will present "The Nutcracker" at two Hickory libraries.

The group will perform at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, and at 2 p.m. that day at Ridgeview Branch Library.

Families are invited to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with an interactive story time of "The Nutcracker" by Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts. Learn about how diverse cultures are represented in the Land of Sweets and watch your candy-themed dreams come true with ballerinas. The program is recommended for all ages.

For more information, call 828-304-0500.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW, Hickory.

Check the library’s calendar for a full list of events at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/2022-11/

All library programs are free and open to the public.