Pottery on display at Full Circle Arts
HICKORY - The public is invited to a show and sale of pottery at Full Circle Arts. The work of six local potters will be on display until Saturday, April 17.

Participants in the show include Virginia Hurley and Chad Soden, who both specialize in the dramatic process of Raku firing, where an extremely hot pot is quickly taken from the kiln and put in a container of organic materials.

Varian Swieter concentrates on functional pieces that are practical and beautiful. She is known for her, 'Get A Grip StonewareTM,' along with other pieces made of high-fire stoneware and food-safe glazes.

Much of Kelli Webber’s work features slab techniques with impressed designs, wall-hanging flower holders and, 'Christmas Village,' buildings. Kelli is new to the area and brings a fresh vision of pottery.

Debra and Dale Zimmerman work side-by-side in their studio outside Hickory, creating fun and useful items of all sorts.

Full Circle Arts is a non-profit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third Street NW. Hours of operation are Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events, call 828-322-7545, email gallery@fullcirclearts.org, visit www.fullcirclearts.org, or write to PO Box 3905, Hickory, NC 28603.

