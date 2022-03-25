Tags
The cities of Hickory and Conover notched a key victory this week in their fight against sweepstakes parlors, but the battle might not be over.
Country singer Martina McBride and award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will be appearing at Lenoir-Rhyne University as part of a thr…
A Hickory man was killed Sunday night in a shooting, the Hickory Police Department said.
A Bunker Hill High School student saved his classmate’s life when he started choking during lunch.
Hickory Village Memory Care was struck by several bullets Monday night. No one at the village was injured.
A Claremont man previously charged with bank robbery is now accused of lying to obtain more than $74,000 in federal COVID-19 funds intended fo…
Tuesday was a big night for proposed housing projects at the Hickory City Council.
A new Firehouse Subs location is opening at the former Groucho’s Deli building in Viewmont.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Enjoy panoramic views of Lake Hickory from this three-leve…
