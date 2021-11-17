Police: Ulta heist part of criminal enterprise; thefts in Morganton, Hickory replicated across Carolinas

The story detailed a specific group that authorities are calling the “Baseball Team.” They’re known to work in pairs — usually a man and a woman — with the man wearing either a Boston Red Sox or New York Yankees hat and the woman wearing an Atlanta Braves hat, The Lancaster News story said. They use different vehicles each time they hit a store, and they aren’t local to the areas they’re robbing.

Brown said investigators believe Barrett is tied to a larger crime ring, but it’s not yet clear whether it’s the same crime ring that targeted the South Carolina store.

“I think that it’s a criminal enterprise,” Brown said. “It’s a group of people working together that are stealing this and selling it to make profit.”

The Morganton Department of Public Safety is working with multiple other agencies in its investigation into the Sunday theft.

“This is happening in multiple locations,” Brown said. “There’s several cases going on in South Carolina, Greenville, Charlotte, North Carolina, they’re hitting multiple stores, and it’s not just limited to Ulta. They’re hitting multiple stores.”

Local resident Karen Fortune told reporters Tuesday that she would have never imagined perfume to be the target of an organized crime ring.