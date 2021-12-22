 Skip to main content
Police investigate robbery in downtown Hickory
Hickory Police Officer Chris Berry and his K-9 Zip respond to a robbery report in the downtown area Wednesday between Second and Third Avenue NW. Zip was deployed to search for a suspect in the area.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

A number of Hickory police officers responded to a report of a robbery in downtown Hickory on Wednesday afternoon. The investigation was focused on the intersection of Second Avenue NW and Third Street NW. Police efforts included dispatching a K-9 unit.

