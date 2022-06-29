Pets of the week

Boo Boo

Boo Boo waits patiently on her forever home as each day passes by. This once attentive mother cat took such great care of her babies and now she deserves a family to appreciate her companionship. She has returned from a long stay in foster care with her kittens, and can’t wait for the day she can find a home to call her own. She is often overlooked due to being another black cat in the shelter and being reserved. Though, we can assure you with just a little time, she will be the star of your life. This kitty is a great balance of independent and sweet, not needing constant attention, but also very affectionate. While she isn’t keen on being picked up, she does appreciate the presence of her people. Her foster mom describes her as sweet, quiet, laid back and good-natured — and we agree. She has been such a great girl that we can’t stand for her to wait another day to find a home.

Where: Humane Society of Catawba County

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, female

Age: 3 years 2 months

Adoption Fee: If Boo Boo is adopted by close of business on Saturday her adoption fee will be waived, thanks to the shelter’s sponsor DOXIEGUY BBQ.

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter is sure to be a dog that’ll get stuck in your thoughts. This goofy girl leaves an impression with everyone she meets for being so sweet and personable. Not knowing a stranger, she is sure to greet all your friends and be the hit of the party. Peanut Butter is super silly and playful, and true to her boxer tendencies, she bounces around when she plays — an adorable sight. She is a girl just happy to be with you. She occasionally thinks she is a lap dog despite her size. Peanut Butter is the type that is too oblivious to hurt even a fly. She does well with kids, though she does need a few manners for the little ones. She also doesn’t seem to care about cats and does like other dogs. She is an all-around good girl. If you have other dogs in the home, she would love to have a playmate or a fenced in yard to play in. She does have a moderate energy level, but settles down after a walk or play time. We can’t fathom why Peanut Butter hasn’t met a potential family the entire time she’s been with us.

Where: Humane Society of Catawba County.

Breed: Boxer mix, female

Age: 1 year 1 month

Adoption Fee: If Peanut Butter is adopted by close of business on Saturday her adoption fee will be waived, thanks to the shelter’s sponsor DOXIEGUY BBQ.

Dave

Hello everyone, my name is Dave and I am a 3-year-old pit terrier and hound mix. I am very quiet and calm. I am also housebroken. I will pull on my harness until I get my outside business completed, then you and I can have that great walk together. I’m a great listener. I love to give and get attention, and as my volunteers tell me, I am just so darn sweet. I am very good on my walks and enjoy having romps in the play yard. I love sniffing around and smelling everything I can. I’ve been waiting to join my forever family for about two months, but because I don’t beg for your attention I get overlooked so please come see me.

Where: Catawba County Animal Services

Breed: Pit terrier and hound mix, male

Age: 3 years

Adoption Fee: $25; includes neuter appointment, all vaccinations and microchip.

Torget

Hi, my name is Torget. I came to this shelter pregnant almost three whole months ago. I went into a loving foster home once I had my babies so they could grow up big and strong. They’ve all been adopted out since then and I’m still here. I get lonely without my babies, so I would love to go home with someone who can be my best friend. I am about 2 years old and I have a lot of life left to live. I love my people and I am pretty friendly. I’m a sweet girl who just needs a chance.

Where: Catawba County Animal Services

Breed: Domestic shorthair, female

Age: 2 years

Adoption Fee: $10; includes spay appointment, all vaccinations and microchip.