Pets of the week

Echo is a perfect choice for first-time owners or those with more experience. He’s overall just the best boy, and shows that with his amazing temperament. The saying, “Not a mean bone in his body” stands true for this sweet pup. Echo doesn’t know a stranger and is fantastic with people and other dogs. Despite his happy soul, Echo has spent the majority of his life in the shelter. He is continuously overlooked because he doesn’t stand out as much as the other dogs. Echo is a typical young dog who needs some basic training and manners, but is very intelligent and learns quickly. He is eager to please! This playful guy is ready to experience the good life and deserves the chance to make someone a great best friend.

Where: Humane Society of Catawba County

Breed: Terrier, American pit bull/mix, male

Age: 11 months

Adoption fee: The fee will be waived if Echo is adopted before the shelter closes on Saturday. He is sponsored by The Carswell Team at RE/MAX A-Team.

Luna

Sweet and sassy, Luna is a girl who will let you know exactly what she wants. We’ll be honest — Luna is a bit of a prima donna. A life of luxury and humans who cater to her is what she desires. She will let you know her petting schedule, and make it clear when she has had enough. But when she is sweet, she is extremely sweet and becomes the perfect little lap cat. She just needs a home where her people won’t mind that she can be bossy. Luna also is a cat who will tolerate other animals in her home, but prefers them outside of her personal bubble. As long as they don’t invade her space too much, she is fine with them. If you feel you could give this girl the pampering she deserves, don’t hesitate to apply!

Where: Humane Society of Catawba County

Breed: Domestic short hair, female

Age: 6 months

Adoption fee: The fee will be waived if Luna is adopted before the shelter closes on Saturday. She is sponsored by The Carswell Team at RE/MAX A-Team.

Dodger

Dodger originally entered the shelter as an owner surrender. This poor little guy was severely malnourished and missing fur from a mild case of dermatitis. He is recovering beautifully and is heartworm-negative. He currently weighs 34½ pounds. This dog might be small, but don’t let his size fool you. This spunky boy is full of love and curiosity. Dodger loves other dogs almost as much as he loves treats. Despite the fact that Dodger prefers to spend most of his time running and exploring rather than snoozing away all day on the couch, he is still very affectionate to the people he bonds with, often jumping up and down with joy at the sight of them.

Where: Catawba County Animal Services

Breed: Border Collie mix, male

Age: 2 years old

Adoption fee: If adopted by the end of Wednesday, March 30, Dodger’s adoption fee is $32.50. Starting April 1, it will be $65.

Milo

Milo is a very large male cat. He loves to be cuddled and has this weird obsession with giving head butts. He acts like a king with very regal and flashy tendencies. He eats dry food but loves it when he gets wet food added to his plate as a special treat and makes that known. Milo does like to play with toys but is much more interested in pets and cuddles and will pick them over play time any day. He is oddly long and often props himself up so he looks like a tiny human. Affectionate, handsome and super weird cat.

Where: Catawba County Animal Services

Breed: Domestic short hair, male

Age: 6 years

Adoption Fee: $50