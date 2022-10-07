Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Hickory man was found dead inside an overturned vehicle in a creek on Saturday morning.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will no longer be opening a location off U.S. Highway 70 between the Crowne Plaza Hotel and a Wendy’s restaurant in …
Family and friends say an accident that claimed the life of a Hickory man was preventable.
A hostage situation led to a fatal officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Mountain View, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a …
A car chase ended in a two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured four teens Wednesday night in Hickory, according to the N.C. State…
Oktoberfest is returning to downtown Hickory this weekend after a two-year hiatus.
A man shot by Catawba County deputies during a hostage situation has been identified.
Conover police are looking for multiple suspects in connection with a fatal shooting.
Multicolored lights danced around private party rooms as music pumped through the speakers at WE Karaoke in Conover. The business has been up …
A Conover couple pleaded guilty on Monday to participating in the breaching of the U.S. Capitol.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.