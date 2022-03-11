PEANUT
A woman was arrested on 19 warrants Friday after a local business reported a theft.
Seventeen teachers left Newton-Conover City Schools to work for other school systems from March 2020 to March 2021.
Hickory furniture manufacturer TCS Designs is being sued for wrongful death by the family of homicide victim Michelle Marlow.
Starting in January, inmates at the Catawba County Detention Facility were provided access to computer tablets. Law officers say the tablets h…
After a two-year hiatus, the Hickory Metro Sports Commission has announced the return of the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame (CCSHOF) induc…
With chainsaws and a crane, workers set about removing the fallen Hickory City Walk arches from the Main Avenue bridge Friday evening.
Hickory woman charged with drug trafficking; 60 pounds of marijuana confiscated by sheriff's office investigators
A Hickory woman was charged with drug trafficking after police said they discovered various drugs in her vehicle, including 60 pounds of marijuana.
Conover police are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon at Truist Bank on 1st Avenue S in Conover.
A bank robbery was reported at Truist bank in Conover Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
A Lincolnton man won $1 million in a lottery drawing in January. He collected his prize Monday.