Pantograph construction to be program focus

HICKORY — Tony Bradley’s presentation on making a pantograph and router history will highlight the program on Saturday at the Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting. The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Bradley is well-qualified to give the presentation. He retired from a career in the furniture industry that included ownership of a furniture sample-building business. He repairs antique furniture and often gives presentations at club meetings. He is a founding member of the club, past club president, former board member, and past program director. Currently he is also writing a book on routers.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodworking projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown, and other topics. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are an annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.