Tangela Parker was granted a $250,000 bond during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.
The second week of school saw the number of positive COVID-19 cases jump dramatically for the county’s largest school system.
Seventeen Catawba County residents died from COVID-19 over seven days, including younger people and some without pre-existing conditions.
Three varsity games involving area high school football teams have been canceled this week due to COVID-19 protocols. Bunker Hill was set to h…
A Conover woman accused of shooting and killing her husband appeared in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday.
2 days, 2 reduced bonds in Hickory shooting death case; family of victim, police chief voice frustrations
For the second day in a row, a suspect in a fatal shooting had a bond reduced.
Police responded to gunfire at an apartment complex in Long View Tuesday evening. No injuries were reported.
A suspect was in critical condition after being shot by police in Conover on Sunday evening, according to a report from a Charlotte TV station.
Firefighters from Hickory, Mountain View and Long View extinguished flames and assessed damage at James Oxygen and Supply after the propane ex…
A farm equipment manufacturer in Conover plans to expand and create almost 150 new jobs with a minimum wage of $30 an hour.