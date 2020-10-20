Park access shouldn't be a matter of 'us' vs. 'them'

When I moved back to this area after living away for 40 years, I had no idea that we needed to pay attention to City and County boundary lines when we went house hunting. I looked forward to enjoying all of the beauty and natural resources throughout Caldwell, Catawba, Burke, Alexander and other neighboring counties. After reading about the proposed fee for out-of-county residents to park at Riverbend Park, Baker’s Mountain and the new park in Sherrill’s Ford, I am very disappointed in this “territorial” policy.

I shop several times each week at grocery stores and other businesses throughout Catawba County, paying sales tax at each business. (Catawba County charges the maximum sales tax allowed by NC law.) My husband and I enjoy eating out, going mostly to Catawba County restaurants. If this policy is enacted, should we start doing all of our shopping and dining in Caldwell County where we reside? Should my husband and I continue to deliver Meals on Wheels to elderly residents of Catawba County as we have done for 3 years now, or switch to Caldwell County?