merged letters

There is an old and tested admonishment that "A man is known by the company he keeps." That said, a wise voter should be paying attention not only to what candidates are saying and party platforms, but to the turmoil in the streets and who is endorsing presidential candidates. I'd expect Joe Biden and the Dimikratz (sic) to cast a wide net, but I'm alarmed at what I've seen and heard lately.
With great fanfare, the Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP) has just endorsed Joe Biden. The RCP's goal is "a world without America and everything it stands for," to be achieved through violent revolution. The Brady campaign, another endorser, still calls for firearm confiscation, and Joe has enthusiastically promised to put Beto ("Hell yes, we're going to take your AR15...") O'Rourke in charge of "fixing the gun problem," the Bill of Rights and his oath of office be damned.
Look at the chaos in the streets and you'll get an idea of what a Dimikrat (sic) America would look like. Dimikrat (sic) mayors and governors are allowing and even encouraging the destruction of cities by Bible-burning thugs and anarchists, while advocating campaigns to Defund The Police. Not a single Dimikrat (sic) member of Congress has condemned ANTIFA for their violence and destruction.
Hate Trump? Before you pull the lever for Biden or any Dimikrat (sic), take a hard look at what their victory would bring: a huge tax increase, open borders and free healthcare for illegals, amnesty for illegals, limits on speech and religion, skyrocketing violent crime, and a Cancel Culture led by Marxist thugs. What a band of brothers.
J. V. Fitzsimmons
Hickory, NC
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!