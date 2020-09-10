Letter: You should not be shot 7 times for turning your back on police officer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is past time to use our ears, eyes and brain. Our president just defended the young man who shot and killed two people by saying that it appeared he was in danger of losing his life.

So, if Ahmaud Arbery had been able to somehow wrestle the gun away from the two men who took his life and shoot them instead, the president would have defended him? Somehow, I don’t think so. No reasonable person supports violence, but what do you do if you are screaming at the top of your lungs that things have to change but no one is hearing you?

Common sense tells us that most people want to live their lives in peace. You should not be shot seven times for turning your back on a police officer. That is not a crime punishable by death. This is happening now and it has to stop and it won’t be solved by someone who has spent 276 days of his presidency on a golf course (I guess that is why he used a missed putt analogy to explain bad policing) at the cost of over $141,000,000 to tax payers. Good thing he didn’t take a salary.

Kelley Walker

Hickory NC