Letter: Winning team played fairly

Tom Allen’s baseball analogy left me a tad bit confused. A track analogy might have been better. You see N.C. won its heat but the team lost the event. Furthermore, voting is not a ball game. It is something we should all be encouraging all eligible citizens to do. If they fall along the way, help them up. If they forgot to sign something, bring it to their attention.

As to the final score I do believe one team won by more than one run. The last time we played the electoral college score was the same and called by the winner as a landslide, even after losing the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes. This time the winner won that vote by 5 million votes or more.

I find nothing curious about the outcome of this election. Some teams try to win by keeping players off the field, other teams try to win by encouraging everyone to play.

Ruth Long

Hickory, NC