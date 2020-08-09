Letter: Who do we trust?

It is disturbing how difficult it is for the ordinary citizen to know the truth. We read and listen to conflicting reports in search of a definite conclusion. We consult a variety of political sources as well as media outlets along the conservative-liberal spectrum. However, politics and personal bias often cloud reporting. We have our suspicions after considering “evidence” from both sides of an issue, but it is a problematic task to conclude the truth with unequivocal certitude.
For instance, why was Michael Cohen, a former Trump attorney, back in jail? Was it because he refused to wear an ankle monitor as stated by the bureau of prisons? On the other hand, probation authorities told Federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein that Cohen refused to sign a gag order and not release a book claiming President Trump made racist remarks about Nelson Mandela and President Obama? The Associated Press reports both.
It is frightening to believe our American justice system could be corrupt. Yet, if our justice system is compromised, surely turning a blind eye has profound consequences.
Another issue currently is causing contention. Violent episodes prevail during protest marches against racial injustice. Do the Fox News reports showing protesters throwing bottles at police and setting fires relate the prevailing sentiment of the protesters? Or, are the peaceful demonstrations distorted by reports of anti-government right-wing groups whose purpose is to infiltrate and instigate rioting as reported by Mayor Levar Stoney of Richmond, Virginia?
How do we ascertain the truth? What are our resources?
Covid-19 is a pandemic sweeping the globe. How can a virus, a scientific entity, cause angry, contentious responses in the United States? Here are claims about the virus which interfere with our compliance with directives to contain it: The virus is a hoax; hospitals are “padding the numbers” of COVID-19 cases to get more federal funding; masks don’t work; politicians lie about the virus to hurt President Trump’s reelection bid; and, it will go away.
Which facts are accurate so that we can respond appropriately?
When there is inaccurate or dishonest data, how do we know? Who do we trust? What do we do about it?
Marie Hunt
Hickory NC
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!