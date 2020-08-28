Letter: Who can measure up to imposed standards?

Who can measure up?
The ‘cancel culture’ is distorting our history to portray America as an evil nation that must be transformed.
You hear about renaming a university building because President Woodrow Wilson was a racist. People are indignantly tearing down statuary on public property because the person honored by the statue offends someone’s sensibilities.
I want to extend a challenge to all readers: Try to think of an historic person that can measure-up to the standards of today.
Think of President John F. Kennedy, a president that I greatly admire. Would it surprise you to learn that he was addicted to pain medicine for his back injury? Yet, he had his finger on the nuclear button. Would it surprise you to learn that he was an infamous womanizer? #Metoo would be all over him!
Think of Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.
Would it surprise you to learn that he had an extramarital affair with several women, and that he had at least one ‘love-child?’ Does the ‘cancel culture’ wish to change the name of all of the American streets that are named after this (otherwise) great man, this great leader?
I believe that the Reverend Billy Graham may measure up, but who knows? He wouldn’t measure up to an atheist.
Can you think of one historical figure that measures up? Maybe that’s because the values of one generation are so vastly different from even your parent's culture. And just who are you to decide who can measure up? You are, after all, just an insignificant player on the world’s stage. Perhaps we should cancel you!
Thomas Allen
Hickory, NC
