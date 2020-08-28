Letter: Who can measure up to imposed standards?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Who can measure up?

The ‘cancel culture’ is distorting our history to portray America as an evil nation that must be transformed.

You hear about renaming a university building because President Woodrow Wilson was a racist. People are indignantly tearing down statuary on public property because the person honored by the statue offends someone’s sensibilities.

I want to extend a challenge to all readers: Try to think of an historic person that can measure-up to the standards of today.

Think of President John F. Kennedy, a president that I greatly admire. Would it surprise you to learn that he was addicted to pain medicine for his back injury? Yet, he had his finger on the nuclear button. Would it surprise you to learn that he was an infamous womanizer? #Metoo would be all over him!

Think of Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.

Would it surprise you to learn that he had an extramarital affair with several women, and that he had at least one ‘love-child?’ Does the ‘cancel culture’ wish to change the name of all of the American streets that are named after this (otherwise) great man, this great leader?