Letter: We can do better than Trump

This man is hard wired, has no empathy, and no credibility, even with his supporters. His so-called base observes the same behavior, reads the same tweets, listens to the same hateful and divisive rhetoric as everyone else but the instant gratification of thumbing their nose at anyone who disagrees with them suppresses rational thought about the danger Trump poses to this nation and the world.

This election is not about Conservatives and Liberals, it is about the removal of an unfit President from office. Thousands of Conservatives understand that and are supporting Joe Biden, not because they agree with his politics but because they love their country and want to salvage what remains of their political party. This election is about good and bad. This President with no limits on abusing his privilege or using others to achieve the means to an end, has proven to have told over 20,000 lies during his term thus far. We certainly do not need a liar, a cheat, to be our chosen leader. We can do better. We will do better on November 3.