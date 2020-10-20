Letter: We can do better than Trump

I recently saw a new pickup in Hickory with one of those rear window decals. The decal said in bold letters TRUMP 2020 and in smaller letters “let’s make liberals cry again.”
This decal is quite telling about the thinking of many Trump supporters. They justify voting for a man with the documented history of a con artist and whose time in office has been one chaotic episode after another to just ruffle the feathers of Democrats.
The man’s entire life has been that of a bull in a China shop. His parents wth little success sent him to military school to attempt to instill discipline. Reckless endangerment is a legal term that comes to mind when thinking of Trump’s behavior.
Intent is irrelevant as a defense for reckless endangerment. Lying about the severity of COVID, downplaying it, and pushing unproven remedies explains in part why the greatest country in the world has over 7 million getting the disease and over 215,000 dying from the disease.
For a fleeting second, I thought that getting the virus would trigger change in the President. Foolish me as he exposed his secret service agents to the virus for a photo-op, returned to the White House earlier than he should, exposing more people. He further tweeted that this ain’t so bad and don’t let it rule your life. Mr. President, most of us don’t have access to Walter Reed and the best in medical care.
This man is hard wired, has no empathy, and no credibility, even with his supporters. His so-called base observes the same behavior, reads the same tweets, listens to the same hateful and divisive rhetoric as everyone else but the instant gratification of thumbing their nose at anyone who disagrees with them suppresses rational thought about the danger Trump poses to this nation and the world.
This election is not about Conservatives and Liberals, it is about the removal of an unfit President from office. Thousands of Conservatives understand that and are supporting Joe Biden, not because they agree with his politics but because they love their country and want to salvage what remains of their political party. This election is about good and bad. This President with no limits on abusing his privilege or using others to achieve the means to an end, has proven to have told over 20,000 lies during his term thus far. We certainly do not need a liar, a cheat, to be our chosen leader. We can do better. We will do better on November 3.
RUTH LONG
HICKORY, NC
