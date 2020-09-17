Letter: We are challenged to evaluate our common humanity

The moral culture of the United States (of the world) is obviously pluralistic and situationally relative, making opening a dialogue about ethics and morals a difficult road to traverse. Yet, yielding to our normative imaginations and moral consciousness, a discussion of moral value is an avenue from which we should not shrink.

Ours is a time of scientific rationalism, of mis-information, fake-news, and of facts being sifted through our religious and political commitments. Our heritage — whatever it is — pulls us apart, not realizing that we are creatures of culture and are creating culture anew every day. We find it difficult to think about our culture objectively for the simple reason that we think with it.

Within each of us are fertile moral possibilities roaming freely within the social connections definitive of our lives and asking that we extend our moral conversations and our civility to a much wider audience than just our immediate social or political group or just to ourselves. This is something local, state, and national politicians need to understand. It would be of benefit if evangelical church leaders could also grasp this knowledge understanding that it lies at the foundation of the Golden Rule.