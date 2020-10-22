Letter: Wake up, evangelicals

Once again, the Senate hearings over a week ago remind us that Donald Trump will do anything to use evangelical Christians to be re-elected. The issue is not with Judge Amy Coney Barrett but with how vulnerable certain Christians have permitted themselves to become in this election.
Someone told me that the other day they overheard a Trump supporter in the grocery store saying that they could not believe that the person whom they were addressing could be a Christian and a Democrat. And on the evening news I saw a Republican campaign chair in West Virginia say that Donald Trump was “chosen by God” to be re-elected.
Really? My response to these statements is a question: have these religious conservatives been reading the very Bible which they claim is their authority? First, they need to read Second Thessalonians 2:1-12 which clearly describes someone of Donald Trump’s behavior and beliefs as “the lawless man” who “declares himself to be God.” (Second Thessalonians 2:4). Someone who positions himself on the White House Truman Balcony after surviving Covid-19 in order to receive the adoration of his followers certainly acts the part, not to forget his dismissal of nearly 219,000 pandemic deaths in the US, his abandonment of nearly 25 million unemployed, and the lack of a condemnation of Michigan’s “Wolverine Watchmen.” Donald Trump is not the man of “law and order” but the Apostle Paul’s “man of lawlessness”.
Secondly, with Trump, evangelicals must ask themselves, “What is the mission of the Christ whom they are supposed to serve?” Is it to exclude and bash gays or to dominate women by supporting an anti-abortion stance (to be truly pro-life these Christians need to oppose capital punishment and war) with the nomination of someone like Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court? Absolutely not. No, the mission of the church is always what Paul says in Romans 15:7, “Welcome one another, therefore, just as Christ has welcomed you, for the glory of God.” It is not any of the other fake news pushed by this President no matter how many Bibles he holds up.
Evangelicals, if you want to bring the Good News which your name means, read all of your Bible and let God’s Spirit, not Trump’s words, guide you before you vote.
Rich Hites
Hickory, NC
