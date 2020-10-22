Letter: Wake up, evangelicals

Secondly, with Trump, evangelicals must ask themselves, “What is the mission of the Christ whom they are supposed to serve?” Is it to exclude and bash gays or to dominate women by supporting an anti-abortion stance (to be truly pro-life these Christians need to oppose capital punishment and war) with the nomination of someone like Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court? Absolutely not. No, the mission of the church is always what Paul says in Romans 15:7, “Welcome one another, therefore, just as Christ has welcomed you, for the glory of God.” It is not any of the other fake news pushed by this President no matter how many Bibles he holds up.