 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vote. Your future depends on it
0 comments

Letter: Vote. Your future depends on it

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The nation will decisively follow one of two paths with the results of the upcoming election: one of cynicism, hate, and vitriol or one of hope, equity, and perseverance. However, this election truly lies with one key voting bloc: young people.

To the foreign student who has had to worry about whether they will be able to continue their education in our country: the GOP has been and will be coming again for you. To the young girl who simply believes she should decide what to do with her own body: the GOP is coming for you. To the guy whose about to be kicked off their parent’s health insurance and about to pay sky-high premiums while also saddled with enormous student debt: the GOP is coming for you. To all holders of graduate assistantships: they came for you in 2018, and they will do it again. To all student LGBTQIA community members: they came for you before, and they plan to do it again.

With this, I make one final plea: vote. Don't let them take your future away from you.

Colby Carr

Morganton, NC

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert