Letter: Vote Republican to save America

We all know what they say about opinions. They are right. But never has it meant so much. For the life of me, I cannot figure out why anyone would vote to destroy the one thing that makes us unique? We have the best country in the world! Why would we vote to destroy it? All you need to look at is the money. The Clintons, the lies they told and still try to tell, the Obamas with all their wealth and mansions, the blatant corruption of the Biden family. Is it so hard for you to see?
We are all blessed with hindsight, some have insight, a few have foresight. But if you vote wrong this time, you can bet it will be like they say! Hindsight ain’t worth nothing! All the told you so’s won’t be worth nothing. You will have literally sold your country out, to a bunch of liars, instigating flag burning thieves. Patriotism is at its lowest moment in my time. There is only one step lower and it will be lost forever. This country will not stand.
Don’t look back and regret your vote. Stand up! Vote Republican for your Country (USA) God bless America! (And Donald Trump!)
Larry Allen
Newton, NC
