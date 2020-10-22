Letter: Vote Republican to save America

We all know what they say about opinions. They are right. But never has it meant so much. For the life of me, I cannot figure out why anyone would vote to destroy the one thing that makes us unique? We have the best country in the world! Why would we vote to destroy it? All you need to look at is the money. The Clintons, the lies they told and still try to tell, the Obamas with all their wealth and mansions, the blatant corruption of the Biden family. Is it so hard for you to see?