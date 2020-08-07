Letter: Virus does not care if you are liberal, moderate or conservative

After reading about all the decisiveness over wearing masks, or closing businesses, or social distancing … during this COVID-19 crisis I have to wonder: If the State, in this time, tried to mandate that all motorcycle drivers wear helmets people would proclaim it violates their civil rights or freedom, even though it saves their lives?
If the State tried to make it a law requiring everybody to wear a seat belt, even for their children; people would proclaim it violates their freedom, even though it saves their lives.
If the Department of Labor tried to make businesses today enact safety measures to protect their workers, they would proclaim it violates their freedom, even though it saves the lives of their employees.
Why is it that people will obey a business sign that says “no shirt, no shoes, no business," but will not obey a sign requiring a mask? When did wearing a mask to protect yourself and those around you and your loved ones become a political issue? This virus is not political. It doesn’t care whether you are liberal, moderate or conservative. Wearing a mask is for your protection and a common courtesy to those around you.
Our governor is opening our state based on science and facts. The fact that businesses suffer is tragic. We are going through times that have not been seen since the Great Depression. Millions of businesses and people around our country are suffering. Businesses closed and millions of people out of work. People are dying. People are dying in this state and county.
States that did not close are now seeing staggering increases in virus hospitalizations and deaths. Their hospital ICUs are at full capacity. Why would you blame a governor who is trying to protect you from getting sick? It should not be a political issue. We should try to end this decisiveness and all come together and beat this thing and help each other instead of pointing fingers.
Jan McCoy
Hickory NC
