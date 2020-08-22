Letter: Unlike Biden, Trump stands his ground

Trump is a no show is just about the biggest lie since the ridiculous impeachment.
Trump shows up everywhere. How do you explain that? He stands his ground and answers every question. He goes into this virus and treacherous places, like a President should do. He confronts world tyrants, communist dictators. He does not take money from them or none of their bull either, he does not even take a salary.
Where is your candidate? In the basement? Behind some skirt? Any skirt will do because he does not know who is wearing it! Check out your own candidate. Have you looked at his deals? His deal with Iran, with China? You cannot say anything good about that guy.
Everyone can plainly see he is a washed up, wore out , graft taking, whatever you want him to be, he will try and mumble through it. Just ask him what he is. You can't! He doesn’t take questions. How can anyone back a man who is absolutely bribed and told who he will pick to run with him? A Black woman, and he couldn’t even get that one right. A man that cannot stand on his own and give a coherent answer is certainly not who we want running this show! Where I come from that would be called chicken s---! Elect this pair, and you will be eating your meager grains of rice in a much deeper hole than the basement.
Larry Allen
Newton, NC
