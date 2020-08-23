Letter: TrumpWorld busy place in August

Highlighting TrumpWorld in August:
He finalized the okay for drilling in the pristine Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, even as the world is swimming in dirty excess oil. Meanwhile, China, South Korea and Europe are all full-steam ahead developing clean hydrogen power for trucks. Emission-free power.
This is the same guy who has demeaned solar and wind power. The same guy who is pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement, to join only Iran and Turkey by not joining. Fine company we keep.
Trump chief strategist and advisor Steve Bannon arrested and charged for defrauding thousands of donors in the "build the wall" scheme. That makes nine staff or associates indicated or convicted.
The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee reports Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's deep ties to Russian intelligence, sharing hacked Democratic emails. The report also states that Trump knew of the emails and discussed them.
Republican-led!
How is that "drain the swamp" promise working?
Trump gave the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, who pushed stories asserting Kamala Harris slept her way to the top. He also promoted the "Joe and the Hoe" disgusting, vile name-calling. In the past, Trump himself has called women "horse face", "dogs" and "fat pigs".
Just three more...the president is currently suing New Jersey to stop mail-in voting, while, at the same time, mailing his ballot to Florida.
He refuses to abide by the Supreme Court ruling that the Manhattan District Attorney needs to have his tax returns.
And...he basically endorsed QAnon, which espouses vast, unproven conspiracy theories. This is the movement that, last year, the F.B.I. classified as a "violent domestic terrorism threat".
Make America great again? Is this it?
August isn't over.
Robert Kapellusch,
Newton, NC
