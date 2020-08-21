Letter: Trump keeps digging a deeper hole

Did the rude, disrespectful, nasty President just call Kamala Harris nasty? Did our President who refuses additional funding for the Post Office for increased volume of absentee voting do so out of concern for unproven fraud or out of concern that he may lose the election? Trump admits blocking Post Office Aid to disrupt Mail-In Voting, saying blocking the emergency funding “means they can’t have universal mail-in voting.”
Did the President, who said the flu pandemic of 1917 (actually 1918) ended WW II, (pandemic was during WW I), just say Kamala was weak on facts and question the mental sharpness of Joe Biden? I shake my head almost daily in disbelief not only at Trump’s behavior, but people refuse to ignore all the evidence of his corruption and incompetence.
I got a call recently from the RNC polling if I felt the press was being fair to Trump. When I said yes, there was silence then a repeat of the question to which I again said yes. They hung up.
It boggles the mind that anyone who occupies the oval office would ever suggest that disinfectants ingested could cure COVID 19. It boggles the mind that the President during these times of crisis is worried about the amount of water coming out of shower heads.
To quote from Steve Schmidt, McCain’s 2008 campaign chairman, “We’ve never seen a level of incompetence, a level of ineptitude so staggering on a daily basis by anybody in the history of the country whose ever been charged with substantial responsibilities.”
“And he’s brought death, suffering, and economic collapse on truly an epic scale.” “And, let’s be clear. This isn’t happening in every country around the world.”
Trump ran on “draining the swamp” meaning to root out corruption, but the president has hired many swamp people since he became President and the stench is too thick to wade through.
Donald Trump is toast and his moves of desperation indicate that he knows it. Even those who support him do not trust him. He has failed in times of crisis and inflicted damage for over three years that will take years and strong leadership from which to recover. The old tricks of blame and name calling are landing short and in the rough. He has no credibility left if he ever had any.
Trump dug himself a hole and the more he digs, the deeper he sinks.
Donna Roulic
Hickory, NC
