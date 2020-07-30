Letter: Trump is doing job, protecting United States from threats
Kudos to President Trump on closing the China Consulate in Houston, Texas. As Commander in Chief, it is his job to protect the United States of America from all threats, foreign and domestic, and he’s doing that.

I vote for elected officials not because I like them, but because I feel they can do the job. As long as he continues to make the tough decisions to protect MY country, I will vote for him again.

Ann B. Jurney

Conover, NC

