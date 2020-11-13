Letter: Treaty provides path away from disaster

The U.S. through the grace of public pressure must lead the way and convince the authoritarian states that it is in their best interest to join the treaty and decrease the risk. Over three decades ago President Reagan and Soviet leader Gorbachev understood that “a nuclear war could not be won and should never be fought” and with détente they were able to reduce the number of nuclear weapons from 70,000 to the current 15,000. There is a grassroots program — Back from the Brink — (preventnuclearwar.org) — endorsed by hundreds of organizations, municipalities and state legislatures that offers a five-point program for risk reduction and enhancing our national security. We have been in dangerous times before and successfully defended our civilization; the TPNW provides a pathway to begin again.