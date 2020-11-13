Letter: Treaty provides path away from disaster

A momentous underreported event occurred on Oct. 24 as Honduras became the 50th nation to ratify The United Nations TPNW — The Treaty to Prohibit Nuclear Weapons. The TPNW was created by the UN general assembly in 2017, underwent the ratification process and after the 90-day waiting period will come into force on 22 January 2021. For the first time the possession of nuclear weapons, like chemical and biological weapons, will be considered a crime under international law. The nuclear weapon states do not have to honor this treaty; but they are impeding the process of international democracy and should realize that these weapons they possess are now stigmatized.
In 1946, at its founding, the United Nations Resolution 1 was to establish a commission to ensure “the elimination from national armaments of atomic weapons”. We now know that even a limited nuclear exchange with 100 -200 detonations of the size that destroyed Hiroshima could cause global cooling and crop failures that would put 2 billion people at the risk of starvation. In the last few years the nuclear weapon states have been behaving badly and the U.S. has been withdrawing from arms control treaties.
Considering the deterioration in international security, with the tense relations between the nuclear weapon nations, it is urgent for these nations to take the TPNW seriously and begin the diplomatic process that will lead to all nations adopting this treaty. Recognizing the current danger the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has moved their universally recognized Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight — the closest it has ever been to disaster, even during the height of The Cold War.
The U.S. through the grace of public pressure must lead the way and convince the authoritarian states that it is in their best interest to join the treaty and decrease the risk. Over three decades ago President Reagan and Soviet leader Gorbachev understood that “a nuclear war could not be won and should never be fought” and with détente they were able to reduce the number of nuclear weapons from 70,000 to the current 15,000. There is a grassroots program — Back from the Brink — (preventnuclearwar.org) — endorsed by hundreds of organizations, municipalities and state legislatures that offers a five-point program for risk reduction and enhancing our national security. We have been in dangerous times before and successfully defended our civilization; the TPNW provides a pathway to begin again.
Bert Crain
Hickory, NC
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!