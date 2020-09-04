Letter: Time will tell. What will it say about us during the time of COVID?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Time will tell.” We often use that phrase when there are controversial decisions to be made. The idea being that the future will tell us what choice was right.

I considered this concept in making my decision about wearing a mask. In the interest of full disclosure, I do wear a mask on my rare outings. Also I can, with little provocation, go into a full blown rant on any topic that I care about but I am not here to weigh the merits of either side in this debate. Rather I am offering a perspective that affected my decision-making. One that I have not seen in the public debate.

Time will tell. At some point in the future, we will look back at the time of COVID and evaluate what worked and what didn’t. If mask wearing proves to be of little use, then I will have looked foolish for wearing one. If mask wearing proves to have at least some public and/or personal health benefit, then, if I don’t wear a mask, I will have contributed to the problem.