Letter: Three strikes, you're out, maybe

At the end of the baseball game, the home team lost by one run — a single lousy run. The fans of the home team were distraught.

Wait, what’s this? The umpires have huddled around home plate for a conference. After five minutes and with much whispering and flailing of arms, the umpires call the two team managers over for an explanation. The winning coach removes his hat and throws it in the dirt. He swings his foot to kick dirt on the umpires shoe. His face is beet red from yelling before he leaves the field.

It seems that the umpires didn’t like the loss by the home team so they discussed the rules. There was one particular rule that they disliked intensely. The rule stated that the first two foul balls hit by a batter would be called strikes, but all subsequent foul balls would be counted as a tie — neither a ball or a strike. What made the first two fouls strikes when the others didn’t matter?