Letter: There's no escaping need for change

Living in a gated community was a few years back an outward symbol of success. Many of those communities start out with a guard station and guard on duty or perhaps a locked gate requiring a secret access code.
The story about the McCloskey couple in St. Louis displaying their firearms as Antifa thugs break through gates threatening to burn houses and kill pets turns out to be protestors walking through a swinging gate past the McCloskey’s on their way to protest in front of the Mayor’s home demanding her resignation.
The McCloskey home looked like it belonged in a gated community, but we can’t tell if there was a guard station or a locked gate. There is a lot of conflicting information about this gun flashing event that went viral. I am hearing that the couple supports BLM and as attorneys are defending a client who has a suit against the police. Mac McCall makes the claim that the protestors were thugs and members of ANTIFA, the anti-fascist organization but presented no proof. I could say they were members of QANON, the deep state is out to get Trump group, trying to stir up trouble, but I have no proof. There was no reported violence on the way to the Mayor’s house.
For every radical left-wing organization there is an offsetting radical right-wing organization. None of this changes the reality that we have major problems in this country rooted in racism and wealth and income inequality and people have had just about enough.
Yes, there are thugs and criminals who will always take advantage of any opportunity to fulfill their selfish, criminal objectives. Violence and property destruction are inexcusable and dumb if it is in fact being carried out with the objective of bringing about change.
We can’t escape these realities by walling ourselves off in gated communities, even with a guard at the guard station. Waving a handgun and AK-47 at people protesting for change only digs a deeper hole. Suggesting, as a recent letter did, that if we don’t like things in this country, we should just move to another country, hardly deserves a response. If ANTIFA and QANON don’t exist, we still have these issues affecting all of us. They only get worse if the debate stays this course.
Ellen Parsons,
Hickory, NC
