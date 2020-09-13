Letter: Thanks for making life a little better for the homeless

I would like to express appreciation and gratitude for people in Hickory and Alexander County for coming together and making the Bags to Beds project a success. From the onset of this endeavor, the kindness and caring of others has made this all possible.
Lots of bags were necessary to get this project going and the generosity of the following people at these local businesses made it all possible. A big thank-you to each of you for your contributions!
The bag helpers included: Tim Wilson, store manager, Lowes Grocery in Viewmont 14th Avenue; Misty Brown, customer service manager, Lowes Grocery in Viewmont at 3010 Belle Hollow; Christina the previous store manager at the Dollar General in Viewmont; Josh Tomlin, customer service manager at the Food Lion in Taylorsville; and Todd Young, store manager at the Food Lion in Mountain View.
Additional people whom have either donated materials and/or helped with this project included:
John M.Bailey the director of community impact with Catawba County United Way who provided the 211 flyers and cards for the mat distribution.
June Mckay at St. Andrews Church where the members donated their bags and mat supplies.
Shirley Ross at Fellowship Advent Church in Bethlehem where members donated bags from their church collections.
The YMCA of Catawba Valley showed support by setting up a donation box for members to donate bags. Paxton Tallent along with Nancy Mitchell and Jonathan McDonald were instrumental in this process.
A big thank you also to Laura Crooks, director of the Alexander County Public Library for her assistance in helping create and print all flyer materials!
A very special thank you to each of the ladies of this project whom have dedicated their time and talents to create the sleeping mats! I feel these mats were a beautiful representation of the hearts behind the efforts! Thank you to Rita Johnson, Joyce Prince, Carolyn Speagle, Leslie and Eric Porter, Ursula Hill, Lauren Hall, Rhonda Stone, Brenda Sisk and Frances Fisher.
Additionally a very special thank you to Austin Pearce, the executive director of the Hickory Soup Kitchen, for his continued support of this project!
A big thanks to my husband Matthew Hubbard for his continued support, work and efforts. He contributes to this project!
Also thank each of you who have either donated bags or helped out and showed interest in this project.
Thank you Hickory Daily Record's Eric Millsaps, Kevin Griffin and Robert Reed.
It was truly a blessing to see so many people coming together for a common goal: to make a difference by making life a little better for homeless people within our community. Through God's love all things are possible.
Marcia Hubbard
Bags to Beds
Hickory NC
