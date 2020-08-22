Letter: Taking away rights is simply un-American

We are one nation, one people, and one set of laws. These laws, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights apply to all of us equally. Whether it concerns rights to assemble, rights to a fair trial, right to a free press, voting rights, and others, they apply equally for and to each of us. When anyone person or group seeks to take these rights away from another person or group of people it is not only an attack against our democracy but is simply,…. un-American.
I’m especially concerned about how the administration is trying to make it more difficult to vote in light of the president’s lies about the postal service (it is a service, not meant to make money), and the restriction of polling places and hours by the states. Past studies by Republican administrations have shown no discernable number of fraudulent mail-in or absentee ballots. This is right-wing hype intended to build distrust in our postal system when people are concerned about voting at polling places because of COVID.
One recent opinion letter said “actions speak louder than words” then goes on to mention the president’s major accomplishments, although neglects to list any of them. It surely can’t be the economy with record unemployment ( the stock market is not the sole indicator of market health), it surely can’t be a successful approach to COVID ( there is no statistical measure that shows we are near the successes of other countries), it also can’t be in foreign relations when he has antagonized all our allies and thinks the world of Putin, Kim Jong-un and other autocrats. Yes, lack of actions also speaks louder than words.
And then there is the FOX watcher who uses the spelling Dimikrats to somehow insinuate that Democrats yearn for some dystopian society (wrong). He mentions the Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP) endorses Biden (which they don’t). First mentioned on far-right FOX news the RCP counts less than 5,000 members nationwide, that’s less than .0001 % of our population. Hardly enough to make a difference. Come on, you can do better than that. Then this seemingly very bitter man mentions the huge tax increases under Biden. Need I remind him the huge tax decreases for corporations and the wealthy have brought us to record gaps between the rich and poor and a record budget deficit of 2.81 trillion dollars while the Republicans are supposed to be the party of fiscal conservatism.
Don Baldwin,
Hickory, NC
