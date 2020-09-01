Letter: Sanitation workers appreciated

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a resident of Hickory, I am thankful for the quality and consistency of the services provided by City of Hickory associates, and my gratitude and appreciation for their work has grown during the pandemic when many businesses have restricted or suspended services. There are too many departments and associates within the City of Hickory to recognize individually in this letter but I would like to spotlight one team, the sanitation department, whose extraordinary work often goes unrecognized.

Every week, three sanitation trucks with teams of associates visit every residence in the City of Hickory to empty trash cans, remove yard waste and large household items, and a recycling truck visits on a bi-weekly basis. The work is physically demanding and performed in ever-changing weather conditions and when storms damage landscape and structures, the team’s workload increases dramatically but the work is completed with minimal delay.

This team’s work enhances our quality of life and the level of service is superior to the sanitation services offered by many municipalities, regardless of size.

I appreciate this team’s hard work and I encourage other residents to join me in thanking them when you see them at your home.

Tony Wood

Hickory NC