Letter: Reader emphasizes value of post office to NC's senators

An open letter to Senators Burr and Tillis:

Like many, I’m concerned about the threats to the United States Post Office. With President Trump’s appointment of the new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, there have been serious slowdowns in our mail. We’ve read about the many mailboxes and mail sorting machines that have been removed in a number of places nationwide.

Slowed down delivery of mail is serious. Many people, particularly veterans, receive their medications or social security checks in the mail. And, of course, with the upcoming election there is concern about voting by mail. We need to be certain that ballots are received at the Board of Elections by Nov. 3. This is critical to our democracy.

I’m writing to ask that you support reinstating the postal worker hours that have been cut and returning the machines that allow for more efficient processing of the mail. As representatives of the people of North Carolina, please let us know that you are on our side and that you will advocate for a healthy USPS.

Thank you.

Mary Jo Johnson

Morganton NC