Letter: Rambo Trump image intimidating

I’ve been to every early voting location. Several times. Mostly people are in line, quietly and patiently waiting their turn to vote. Most are masked and most of the masks cover noses. One hung dramatically from one ear — so, yes, this senior citizen kept her distance.

But, what I saw this morning at the Newton early voting site stopped me in my tracks. At a time when we are voting for leaders — ideally responsible ones who care about all citizens — what I see on full display parked across from the Newton library is an image of a Rambo-like ripped President Trump holding an assault rifle. It was a blown-up poster on the side of what should have been an ice-cream truck.

This was intimidating. It wasn’t within 50 feet of the polling place, so it’s not officially voter intimidation. Yet, it was. And, it has no place here. I may be old, but I am white and know my privilege. I cannot imagine what it is like to not have my privilege and to show up with a gun-toting image of the president as a poll greeter.

We have a long road ahead of us to where we can all get along and be more accepting. Michelle Obama says to take the high road. It’s going to be a long hard climb to make America great. And Rambo Trump is not what greatness looks like.

Please vote. Patiently, safely, and wisely.