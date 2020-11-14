Letter: Questioning election? Think about this

The 2020 election results appear to be a mixed bag for both major parties. The Democratic party has provided US a new President, and has maintained control of the House. The Republican party has gained seats in the House, and IMO, will in all likelihood, maintain control of the Senate. Seems pretty cut and dry. And both sides should be proud of their own accomplishments and efforts.

But, I'm having a difficult time understanding how anyone from either side can accept the outcomes of the House and Senate races, and question the results of the Presidential race. To my understanding, the same ballots that produced one provided the other.

Maybe someone can steer me in the right direction so I can have a better understanding of our election process.

Steve Bridges

Hickory, NC