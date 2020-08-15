Letter: President Trump a no-show at first real crisis

According to the Brookings’ Institute the turnover rate of the Trump Administration’s A Team is 88%, not including members of his cabinet who are now history. The turnover in 3.5 years is higher than all administrations back to and including Reagan.
Trump since April has removed five Inspector Generals and removed U.S. Attorneys in the Southern District and Eastern District of New York as well as Washington, D.C. Cases potentially implicating Trump and his family were being investigated by all three branches.
Presidents do not get themselves impeached without a ton of evidence of wrongdoing and for weeks we listened to that evidence. The fact that the Senate did not remove him from office is a matter of politics, not justice.
I have lost track of all the books written about the president, the most revealing are by John Bolton, Mary Trump, his niece, and Tony Schwartz, ghostwriter for "The Art of the Deal." Mary Trump says in her book “no one knows how Donald came to be who he is better than his own family." “By the time this book is published, hundreds of thousands of American lives will have been sacrificed on the altar of Donald’s hubris and willful ignorance.” “If he is afforded a second term, it would be the end of American Democracy.”
These books serve as confirmation of what we have all witnessed. I knew about his past, listened to and fact-checked the lies from “birtherism” to Mexico paying for the wall, to the size of his inauguration crowd, to the “perfect phone call’ with Zelensky and needed no confirmation.
Some make the claim that the good economy (until March of this year) reflects the genius of Trump. His genius when faced with his first real crisis was a no-show. Words matter, values matter, competence matters, and results matter. When even one is missing you get what we have seven months from the end of his first term: an out-of-control pandemic and resulting economy in free-fall, a deteriorating relationship with China, strained relations with our allies, and legitimate concern for the well-being of the Republic.
Vincent LeGrand in his letter using a NASCAR metaphor falsely claims that Joe Biden is going left fast. Trump left on the track will not only take out the other drivers but NASCAR in the process.
James Long
Hickory NC
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!