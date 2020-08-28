 Skip to main content
Letter: Plaque on Confederate statue could be used to educate
Regarding the statue at the old courthouse in Newton. Could we put a plaque in front of it to explain it's historical context. For example: "Many of these memorials to the Confederacy were erected throughout the South in the early 20th century.

While those that erected it said that it was to honor the Civil War dead, many believe that it was meant to intimidate African-Americans in the time of Jim Crow laws."

We should take this opportunity to educate.

Robert Clark

Hickory NC

