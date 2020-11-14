Letter: Picture region filled with ghost towns

After reading the coronavirus article on the front page of the 12 November HDR, I got the impression that the current administration doesn't acknowledge how devastating the virus is.

To provide some context to the lethality of the Covid-19 pandemic, consider the following. To this date, the Covid virus has killed the number of United States citizens equal to the combined populations of Asheville, Hickory, Statesville, Boone, Lenoir, Morganton, Newton, Lincolnton, Taylorsville, and Blowing Rock. Picture all of them being ghost towns devoid of people.