Letter: My mom had COVID-19 in a Hickory nursing home; here's what I learned

The bright spot in all of this are the people who work in these facilities. They are not the waving hospital workers with rashes on their faces and caps on their head that you see on the news or in the advertisements. It is different in a nursing home. Think about their added responsibilities. They need to provide love and support to their patients to supplement for their families that can’t be there. They have the added responsibility of managing all of the protocols to keep COVID out of the building. And if and when COVID comes, they have to manage their very sick patients — the ones they love and who have become their family. The ones that don’t understand what and why. They have the pressure of minimizing the spread. They also have to manage the fear they have for themselves and their families because of the virus. They have to manage a nervous staff. They have to have conversations with the worried families — some are rational, some are angry, some are sad, and some are just annoying (I call at minimum three times a day). The responsibility is enormous and overwhelming.