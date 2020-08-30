Letter: My mom had COVID-19 in a Hickory nursing home; here's what I learned

COVID in a nursing home; it is not like you see it on the news. My mom was lucky COVID patient number one at a Hickory nursing home. The staff could not have been more careful. The building was locked down, every employee was asked a series of questions when they came in and temperature checks happened every shift. The problem of course is that the virus is savvy. It can hide in hosts without presenting a single symptom. I knew it could happen and unfortunately it did.
It has been incredibly hard to see my mom so sick. She is actually COVID negative at this point but the virus has ravaged her body and worn it out. I am blessed to have her and it is almost surreal to be experiencing some of the things that you hear about on the news. They do not show the full story. They do not give an accurate picture. It is not their fault necessarily, but when you are in the middle of it, the experience is different.
You see images of families waving and talking to their loved ones at nursing home windows … signs, smiles, music, etc. What they don’t bring to light is the experience that the patients with dementia and Alzheimer’s are having. These wonderful people don’t understand why their families don’t visit. They forget if they do. They don’t know why they can’t visit their friends and neighbors — the other patients — that they have interacted with for months or years. They come out of their rooms if they can and are immediately steered back into their rooms again and again. They can’t hug, they can’t dance, they can’t pedal about in their wheelchairs to stay physically active. They simply don’t understand and if they do, they don’t remember later. Sure they can Facetime. Do they understand technology or what FaceTime is and how it works? Does it frustrate them more? What sort of damage does this do to the patients? How much do they regress physically and mentally? What about quality over quantity? It is a legitimate question.
The bright spot in all of this are the people who work in these facilities. They are not the waving hospital workers with rashes on their faces and caps on their head that you see on the news or in the advertisements. It is different in a nursing home. Think about their added responsibilities. They need to provide love and support to their patients to supplement for their families that can’t be there. They have the added responsibility of managing all of the protocols to keep COVID out of the building. And if and when COVID comes, they have to manage their very sick patients — the ones they love and who have become their family. The ones that don’t understand what and why. They have the pressure of minimizing the spread. They also have to manage the fear they have for themselves and their families because of the virus. They have to manage a nervous staff. They have to have conversations with the worried families — some are rational, some are angry, some are sad, and some are just annoying (I call at minimum three times a day). The responsibility is enormous and overwhelming.
To see these folks in action is truly awe inspiring. Imagine the bravery and selflessness. Every time they enter a room they “gear up” in PPE. When they leave, they take it off, sanitize their hands and then do it again, and again and again. They have been in my mom’s face comforting her, feeding her, putting her oxygen back on her face repeatedly after she pulls it off. They sit in her room with her at times for hours knowing that it is undoubtedly full of COVID germs. They press their faces against the window to talk to me and then try to communicate to her and then back. They bathe her when her body is weary and limp. They apply lotion and hustle to find her favorite drink or treat in hopes she will find a bit of nourishment. They see “their” family members fade and die.
Someone once told me that in darkness there is always light. These folks are truly amazing and are that light for me. Each CNA and nurse is unique and as my minister would say, “Each is blessed with spiritual gifts.” Some are serious, some are funny, some are great at banter, some are great at care, some know the signs and they all know each patient well. Everyone wants and deserves to be known and loved. These workers are fulfilling that need for each and every one of their patients.
Sally Wallace
Crozet, Virginia
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!