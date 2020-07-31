Letter: Maybe I'll write a book about Trump; I actually like the guy

President Trump will probably go down in history as the man who made the most people rich! Everybody under the sun has written or is writing or will be writing a book about him!
All these people know so much? They know all his secrets. All his history you might say. Everyone who leaves the White House writes a book, probably the housekeepers and gardeners will also?
Think he isn’t a great president? Who else do you know has that many books written about him? Before he’s even dead! It’s going to take the biggest eraser the Left could ever find to erase his history!
Heck, I’ve really been studying My Main Man Trump. Maybe I’ll write a book or two myself! It will be a lot different. (I actually LIKE the guy!)
Larry Allen
Newton NC
