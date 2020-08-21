Letter: Make your own assessment

None of the many pundits providing insight into Trump explain with such clarity, the behavior of our President as does his niece Mary Trump in her book Too Much and Never Enough.
A clinical psychologist, she provides insight into the bullying and fight impulse, the lack of empathy, the inability to admit a mistake and the lying. I was not aware of the likely illegal estate tax avoidance schemes, the $750 million value of Fred Trump’s estate, and the $250 million inheritance for son Donald.
The key takeaway though is her deep concern for the survival of our Republic if her uncle is elected to another term. Trump floated the notion recently of delaying the election. It went nowhere, even among Republicans, but provided another peek into the mind of a man desperate to hold on to power.
Trump’s current efforts to sabotage the Postal Service two months before the election should send chills up the spines of anyone who truly values our Republic and the health of our fellow Americans.
Michael Cohen, Trump’s fixer has released the forward to his book, Disloyal which not only corroborates much of what Mary details but will most likely provide detail on Trump’s shady past and involvement with Russian oligarchs.
Belief in our Republic is not exclusive to any one political party. It encourages citizen participation and voting, not undermining the integrity of the process and efforts to suppress. Belief embraces the rule of law, not the rule by law. It embraces the need for the media, a justice system free from political influence and the checks and balances of three coequal branches of government.
We live in a Republic “if we can keep it”. Never assume we are impervious to devolving into a Republic in name only, i.e., a Russia, a Turkey, a Belarus. If you think that is hyperbole, read Mary Trump’s book or John Bolton’s book or Cohen’s book soon to be released.
Better yet, swallow your pride, remove the political filters and make your own assessment of what you have seen and what you have heard.
David Turman
Hickory, NC
