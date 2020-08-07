Letter: Join us at Prayer Rallies

Community pastors and interested others have scheduled three Prayer Rallies around Catawba County.
The purpose is to gather and unite in prayer and support because of the dire need in our county and in our country. We have chosen nine prayer points to target at the gatherings with different ones leading in each area of interest. Pastors, non-clergy, youth and different ethnicities will join in leading the prayers.
A few of the points include repentance, local schools, children and youth, social unrest, governing authorities, the pandemic, families, the Church and the evils of the day.
We encourage local pastors and their members from different denominations to join with us.
The goal is to host a number of local events, then expand to the Unifour and then at a future date coming together at the Crawdads Stadium.
We will continue to cry out to God for the change that’s so needed at this critical juncture in America. True change can only come through the hand of God. He is much more powerful than man. While in many ways we have turned our backs to Him, yet He is merciful and He will hear our cries and He will answer as He has promised in His Word, Isaiah 58:9.
The remaining rally dates and locations are: Newton-Conover Middle School, at 7 o'clock tonight and The Lowes Foods City Park in Hickory on August 14 at 7 p.m.
Social distancing will be observed and we will provide masks to those who need them. Feel free to bring a lawn chair.
Pastor Kathy Johnson
Greater Shekinah Glory Church, Hickory NC
