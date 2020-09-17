Letter: Jesus, his teachings replaced by political party, reprobate idol

Ezekial 33:6 “If the watchman sees the sword coming and doesn’t blow the trumpet to warn the people and the sword takes any one of them, the person is taken in iniquity. The blood God will require at the watchman’s hand.”
To the Evangelicals: the trumpet is blaring! A perversion has been allowed to slither in. God’s house has been seduced into being nothing more than a tool of a political party. Contrary to the teachings of Jesus and the Holy Bible’s word an angry, slanderous, lying, conning, twice-divorced whoremonger is promoted and held in great esteem within the evangelical community. Does the church now ignore the books of Timothy, Luke, Corinthians, Proverbs, Revelations, Galations, etc?
Some prominent evangelical leaders like Franklin Graham see divinity in this reprobate in direct conflict with the teachings of Romans, Isaiah, and John. Maybe these books have been edited out of their Bibles. What master do these leaders really serve?
Some acknowledge this evil but say the church must choose the lesser of two evils. God makes no such demand and abhors all evil. He teaches us to have no part of any evil. Others rationalize bargains in which causes and judges replace God. God is in control and no one should attempt to step in for him. Such Faustian bargains are sure to come up short and have earlier this year. Isaiah 40:23 directly warns to not put faith in earthly leaders and judges.
Evangelicals are reducing themselves to ridiculed hypocrites. Jesus and his teachings are being replaced by a political party and a reprobate idol. People, especially the young, see through this and have no desire to attend services or affiliate. These people may be lost forever.
Wayne Eckard
Granite Falls NC
