Letter: Jesus, his teachings replaced by political party, reprobate idol

Ezekial 33:6 “If the watchman sees the sword coming and doesn’t blow the trumpet to warn the people and the sword takes any one of them, the person is taken in iniquity. The blood God will require at the watchman’s hand.”

To the Evangelicals: the trumpet is blaring! A perversion has been allowed to slither in. God’s house has been seduced into being nothing more than a tool of a political party. Contrary to the teachings of Jesus and the Holy Bible’s word an angry, slanderous, lying, conning, twice-divorced whoremonger is promoted and held in great esteem within the evangelical community. Does the church now ignore the books of Timothy, Luke, Corinthians, Proverbs, Revelations, Galations, etc?

Some prominent evangelical leaders like Franklin Graham see divinity in this reprobate in direct conflict with the teachings of Romans, Isaiah, and John. Maybe these books have been edited out of their Bibles. What master do these leaders really serve?