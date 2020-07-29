Letter: It's time to heal. Remove the Confederate monument in Newton

I am writing to support the removal of the Confederate monument from the 1924 Courthouse grounds.
It is time for Catawba County to renounce its support of the treasonous Confederate States of America and remove the 1907 monument dedicated to maintaining white supremacy and glorifying a war that was fought to continue the enslavement of African-Americans.
The Civil War ended in 1865 but we are still fighting over issues that led to the division of our nation. It is time to heal. Removing the Confederate monument from its prominent place in downtown Newton will be a great step to finally ending the divisiveness that still lingers from our county’s role in the Civil War that brought so much death, destruction and poverty to our region.
Our county commissioners should be courageous by removing the offensive monument. Let us put Catawba County on the list with other forward-thinking communities which have recently removed Confederate monuments.
Greg Cranford
Newton, NC
